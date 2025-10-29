2026 WAFCONQ: Super Falcons Underrated Benin In Second Leg Clash –Ex-Super Eagles Star

Former Nigeria international Ifeanyi Udeze has accused the Super Falcons for underrating Benin Republic in their 2026 WAFCON second leg playoff tie on Tuesday.

The Super Falcons were held to a surprise 1-1 draw with Benin Republic after winning the first leg 2-0 in Like, Togo.

Ashleigh Plumptre gave the African champions the lead in the first half after rising to head home Esther Okoronkwo’s corner kick.

But the Beninoise fought hard in the second half and were rewarded with the equaliser which was not enough to overturn the tie.

The draw was enough to hand the Super Falcons the ticket to the 2026 WAFCON in Morocco as the advanced on a 3-1 aggregate scoreline.

Reflecting on the second leg encounter, Udeze stated that the Super Falcons were expected to finish the job after recording a win away in the first leg.

“We looked down on Benin Republic because if we beat them away why can’t we beat them here,” Udeze said on Brila FM.

“Imagine the huge crowd that came out to watch them against Benin Republic, I can’t remember the last time we witnessed such crowd for a Super Falcons game.

“So for me I believe we looked down on them but thank God we played draw and have qualified.”

The Justine Madugu-led side will head to next year’s WAFCON hoping to land their 11th continental title.

Also, they will be targeting a semi-final finish which will guarantee qualification to the 2027 FIFA women’s World Cup.

By James Agberebi



