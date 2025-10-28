WAFCON 2026Q: Ogun Governor Abiodun Gifts Super Falcons N50m

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has gifted the Super Falcons N50m, Completesports.com reports.

Abiodun doled out the cash gift when the players, and officials of the team visited him in his office in Oke Mosan, Abeokuta.

“We were delighted to receive the Super Falcons of Nigeria in our office at Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, ahead of their second-leg Women’s African Cup of Nations (WAFCON) 2026 qualifier against the Amazons of Benin Republic. In recognition of their inspiring performances and to further motivate them for the task ahead, we announced a support package of ₦50 million to the team,” Abiodun said in a statement on his official Facebook page.

“Their return to the MKO Abiola International Stadium is a validation that we are doing something right in Ogun State. Beyond hosting matches, we are transforming the stadium environment with plans for a world-class sports hub—complete with a five-star hotel, cinema, shopping complex, and other facilities that will make Abeokuta a true sports and tourism destination.

“We commended the Falcons for their historic tenth WAFCON title in Morocco, a victory that lifted the spirit of our nation. What they represent goes far beyond football—they embody leadership, teamwork, and discipline. Through their example, millions of young women are learning that excellence knows no gender, and that with hard work and unity, they too can break barriers and achieve greatness.”

The Super Falcons will entertain Benin Republic in a 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying tie at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Tuesday (today).

Justine Madugu’s side won the first leg 2-0.

By Adeboye Amosu



