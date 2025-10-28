11 Nigerian Transfers That Will Define 2025 Osimhen, Iheanacho, Chukwueze & More

From record-breaking transfers in Turkey to Premier League blockbuster signings, Nigerian footballers are taking over the global stage. The summer of 2025 has been historic for the Super Eagles abroad, with moves that broke records, revived careers, and reshaped European football.

In this video, we break down the 11 Nigerian transfers that will define the 2025 season — including Victor Osimhen’s €75m move to Galatasaray, Samuel Chukwueze’s Premier League return with Fulham, Tolu Arokodare’s big-money signing at Wolves, and Kelechi Iheanacho’s emotional reunion with Brendan Rodgers at Celtic.

Related: 11 Nigerian Transfers That Shook Football 2025 Osimhen, Iheanacho, Chukwueze & More

From Wilfred Ndidi’s fresh start in Turkey with Beşiktaş to Victor Boniface’s comeback chance at Werder Bremen, each transfer tells a story of ambition, resilience, and Nigerian football’s rise to global dominance.

Which transfer do you think will have the biggest impact this season? Will Osimhen dominate Turkey, will Arokodare explode in England, or will Iheanacho rediscover his magic in Scotland?

