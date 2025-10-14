11 Nigerian Transfers That Shook Football 2025 Osimhen, Iheanacho, Chukwueze & More

Football isn’t just about goals and trophies—it’s about stories. And this summer, Nigerian footballers wrote some of the most dramatic transfer stories of 2025. From record-breaking deals in Turkey to Premier League arrivals and loan moves across Europe, Super Eagles stars once again proved why they’re becoming a global force in football.

Related: Why Real Madrid Is The Greatest Football Club In History

In this video, we break down the 11 Nigerian transfers that shook the football world in 2025:

Victor Osimhen – Napoli to Galatasaray (€75m record signing in Turkey)

Chrisantus Uche – Getafe to Crystal Palace (Premier League fairytale rise)

Samuel Chukwueze – AC Milan to Fulham (fresh Premier League start)

Tolu Arokodare – Genk to Wolves (£24m rising star)

Cyriel Dessers – Rangers to Panathinaikos (veteran goal machine)

Moses Simon – Nantes to Paris FC (pace and firepower in France)

Kelechi Iheanacho – Sevilla to Celtic (reunion with Brendan Rodgers)

Victor Boniface – Bayer Leverkusen to Werder Bremen (redemption chance)

Wilfred Ndidi – Leicester City to Beşiktaş (midfield powerhouse)

Chidozie Awaziem – Colorado Rapids to Nantes (defensive strength)

Paul Onuachu – Southampton to Trabzonspor (towering striker’s comeback)

From Osimhen’s record-breaking transfer to Iheanacho’s fresh chance in Scotland, and from Ndidi’s leadership in Turkey to Boniface’s redemption story in Germany—these moves are shaping the future of Nigerian football.

Which transfer do you think will have the biggest impact this season? Drop your thoughts in the comments!

Don’t forget to like, subscribe, and hit the notification bell for more stories on African football, global transfers, and the Super Eagles abroad.

——————————————————————-

Subscribe to Complete Sports on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/user/completesportstv

Follow – Complete Sports Nigeria on Social Media:

Follow on X: https://x.com/CompleteSportNG

Like on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/completesportsnigeria/

Like on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/completesportsnigeria/

Follow on LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/complete-sports-nigeria/

Follow on Pinterest: https://www.pinterest.com/completesportsnigeria/

*Kindly download our App*

Apple App Store: https://apps.apple.com/us/app/complete-sports/id1465658390

Google Play Store: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=io.complete.sports

———————————————————–

Complete Sports is Nigeria’s No1. Sports daily. Its is published by Complete Communications Limited (CCL). Complete Sports is the most widely read paper in Nigeria in the newspaper category (Media Fact 2012). Other products from CCL is Complete Football magazine, i-Soccer, Total Chelsea and our website www.completesports.com. CCL also has Complete Sports studio; a Hi-Def studio which is fully functional. Complete Sports Studio produces Sports Planet which is a 15 minutes radio show, it is aired on The Beat fm 99.9FM thrice a week; on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 6:45pm and on Nigeria Info 99.3FM on Mondays, Wednesdays and Friday at 5:45pm. For enquiries send e-mail to [email protected]

#NigerianFootball #SuperEagles #Osimhen #Chukwueze #Iheanacho #PremierLeague #FootballTransfers #NigerianPlayers #Wolves #Fulham #Beşiktaş #Trabzonspor #Galatasaray



