    2026 WCQ: Chelle Drops Troost-Ekong; Starts Osimhen, Akor Vs Benin Republic

    Adeboye Amosu
    2026 WCQ: Super Eagles Must Do The Needful Against Benin --Onigbinde
    Super Eagles

    Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has unveiled his starting X1 for tonight’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday 10 encounter against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic, reports Completesports.com.

    Chelle made four changes from the side that laboured to 2-1 victory over the Crocodiles of Lesotho in Polokwane last Friday.

    Stanley Nwabali, who put a disappointing display against Lesotho will be in goal.

    Young defender, Benjamin Fredrick will operate from the right-back position, while Zaidu Sanusi will take up the left-back position .

    Hull City’s Semi Ajayi will pair Calvin Bassey in central defence, with captain William Troost-Ekong dropped to the bench.

    As expected, Wilfred Ndidi, and Alex Iwobi will take charge of the midfield.

    Samuel Chukwueze will replace suspended Ademola Lookman on the right-wing, while Moses Simon will play from the left-wing.

    Chelle opted to pair Jerome Adams Akor, and Victor Osimhen in attack.

    Super Eagles Starting X1 Vs Benin

    Nwabali

    Fredrick

    Ajayi

    Bassey

    Sanusi

    Ndidi

    Iwobi

    Chukwueze

    Simon

    Akor

    Osimhen

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    5 Comments

      • Louis on

        What lineup do you expect him to come up with?I am asking politely ooo,if you were you were to be in his shoes which decision will you make that will be different from his, let’s be honest please, that’s our major challenge as Nigerians we are not honest with ourselves, which player in that lineup is inferior to those on the bench?

