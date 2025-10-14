2026 WCQ: Chelle Drops Troost-Ekong; Starts Osimhen, Akor Vs Benin Republic

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has unveiled his starting X1 for tonight’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday 10 encounter against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic, reports Completesports.com.

Chelle made four changes from the side that laboured to 2-1 victory over the Crocodiles of Lesotho in Polokwane last Friday.

Stanley Nwabali, who put a disappointing display against Lesotho will be in goal.

Young defender, Benjamin Fredrick will operate from the right-back position, while Zaidu Sanusi will take up the left-back position .



Hull City’s Semi Ajayi will pair Calvin Bassey in central defence, with captain William Troost-Ekong dropped to the bench.

As expected, Wilfred Ndidi, and Alex Iwobi will take charge of the midfield.

Samuel Chukwueze will replace suspended Ademola Lookman on the right-wing, while Moses Simon will play from the left-wing.

Chelle opted to pair Jerome Adams Akor, and Victor Osimhen in attack.

Super Eagles Starting X1 Vs Benin

Nwabali

Fredrick

Ajayi

Bassey

Sanusi

Ndidi

Iwobi

Chukwueze

Simon

Akor

Osimhen

By Adeboye Amosu



