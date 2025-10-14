2026 WCQ: Chelle Drops Troost-Ekong; Starts Osimhen, Akor Vs Benin Republic

Super Eagles head coach Éric Chelle has unveiled his starting X1 for tonight’s crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying matchday 10 encounter against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic, reports Completesports.com.
Chelle made four changes from the side that laboured to 2-1 victory over the Crocodiles of Lesotho in Polokwane last Friday.
Stanley Nwabali, who put a disappointing display against Lesotho will be in goal.
Young defender, Benjamin Fredrick will operate from the right-back position, while Zaidu Sanusi will take up the left-back position .
Read Also:11 Nigerian Transfers That Shook Football 2025 Osimhen, Iheanacho, Chukwueze & More
Hull City’s Semi Ajayi will pair Calvin Bassey in central defence, with captain William Troost-Ekong dropped to the bench.
As expected, Wilfred Ndidi, and Alex Iwobi will take charge of the midfield.
Samuel Chukwueze will replace suspended Ademola Lookman on the right-wing, while Moses Simon will play from the left-wing.
Chelle opted to pair Jerome Adams Akor, and Victor Osimhen in attack.
Super Eagles Starting X1 Vs Benin
Nwabali
Fredrick
Ajayi
Bassey
Sanusi
Ndidi
Iwobi
Chukwueze
Simon
Akor
Osimhen
By Adeboye Amosu
Nigeria must win the world cup even if it’s once more ,wake up MAN,GOD bless Nigeria
Our coach is funny sha. This is the line up that’ll score 4 unreplied goals to stand a chance of playoffs?
What lineup do you expect him to come up with?I am asking politely ooo,if you were you were to be in his shoes which decision will you make that will be different from his, let’s be honest please, that’s our major challenge as Nigerians we are not honest with ourselves, which player in that lineup is inferior to those on the bench?
This is the best lineup bro.
Do you have any alternative lineup? Please bring it on otherwise just relax and watch the match