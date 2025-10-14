Friendly: Japan Fight Back From 2-0 Down To Record First-Ever Win Against Brazil

Japan completed a superb second-half turnaround to secure a first-ever victory over Brazil in their international friendly in Tokyo, BBC Sport reports.

Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil took the lead on 26 minutes when Paulo Henrique fired a powerful strike home after being played through by Newcastle midfielder Bruno Guimaraes.

Arsenal forward Gabriel Martinelli doubled their lead six minutes later, latching on to a pass from West Ham’s Lucas Paqueta before hitting a low finish.

But Japan staged a brilliant fightback after the break.

They were level soon after the hour mark thanks to goals from ex-Liverpool forward Takumi Minamino and Keito Nakamura, before Ayase Ueda’s powerful header in the 71st minute clinched victory for the hosts.

Ancelotti became Brazil manager in May and four points from his first two qualifiers saw them qualify for the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico and the United States.

They beat South Korea 5-0 in another friendly on Friday, but could not hold on to their advantage against Japan.

Ancelotti’s side included plenty of Premier League players with Guimaraes, Martinelli, Paqueta and Manchester United midfielder Casemiro starting the match.

Chelsea winger Estevao, Manchester United forward Matheus Cunha, Newcastle midfielder Joelinton and Tottenham striker Richarlison were among the players to come on for Brazil in the second half.

Japan have also already secured their place in the 2026 World Cup.



