Lewandowski Out Of El Clasico Due To Injury

Lewandowski Set To Be On Sidelines For More Than A Month

According to ESPN, the Poland striker could miss up to five weeks of action, which would further limit Barca’s attacking options as the season reaches a crucial point.

Dani Olmo and Gavi will also miss the October 26 trip to Madrid, however, Lamine Yamal and Fermín López have resumed training this week, with Raphinha also said for a return to the team ahead of the Clasico.

Goalkeepers Joan García and Marc-André ter Stegen are still out.

Lewandowski, 37, missed the start of the season due to a muscle injury and didn’t start for Barca until the club’s 2-1 Champions League victory over Newcastle United on September 18.

Despite making nine appearances this season and scoring four goals, he is now expected to miss another period of action as Ferran Torres and Marcus Rashford are both available to play the central forward position for the Blaugrana.

Lewandowski will miss Saturday’s match against Girona and the Champions League match against Olympiacos prior to the trip to Madrid.

The former Bayern Munich talisman is unlikely to play in Barça’s next games against Elche, Club Brugge, and Celta Vigo before the next international break.

Olmo, who injured his calf last week, and García could return to the fold at the start of November. Gavi and Ter Stegen are long term absentees having been out earlier this week.

Barca Hope To Return To Winning Ways

The Catalan giants are hoping to bounce back and return to winning ways having lost each of their last two matches prior to the international break.

Hansi Flick’s side are currently trailing Madrid with two points in the La Liga standings.