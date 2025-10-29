Lookman Wins Man Of The Match Award In Atalanta’s 1-1 Draw With Milan

Ademola Lookman was named Man of the Match after helping Atalanta hold AC Milan to a 1-1 draw in the Serie A on Tuesday night.

Lookman, who has struggled for form this season no thanks to his transfer issues in the summer, netted his first goal this season which was enough to secure a share of the spoils for his side.

The reigning African Player of the Year received a pass inside the box and unleashed a left-foot strike which flew inside the net.

Following his goal and overall impressive display, Lookman was voted thr best player.

Reacting to the win, the former Everton and Leicester City forward, was happy with his contribution in the game as he said he is determined to do more in the coming weeks.

“It’s important to be available for the team, to help the team,” Lookman told DAZN Italia.

“I’ve not been able to find form yet, physically or in front of goal, but I’ll get there eventually and this was a step forward in the right direction. Hopefully in the coming games we’ll be able to get some wins.

“I think that when I’m on the pitch, the most important thing is to try to help the team win. We want to keep climbing up the table and that’s the most important thing, to win football games.”



