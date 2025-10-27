Lookman Working Hard To Get Into Shape --Atalanta Boss

Atalanta boss Ivan Juric has disclosed that Super Eagles winger Ademola Lookman is working tirelessly to get back to his best at the club.



Since returning to the team, the Nigerian international is yet to score a goal and bagged an assist in his last six appearances.



However, Juric, in a chat with bergamonews, stated that the Super Eagles star is gradually unlocking his potential.

“Lookman was working hard to get into shape. Now, aware of his qualities, we’re pushing to get him playing immediately and at his best,” Juric said.



“He’s proven to be incredibly strong. I think the team created at least 30-40 situations for him where he’s usually devastating, but now he needs to get back into form.



“The team provides him with the balls and the chances, but I’m confident that with this kind of play he’ll soon unlock his potential,” the Croatian tactician added.



