2025 AFCON: Tunisia, Uganda, Tanzania Will Be Tough Opponents For Eagles --Troost-Ekong

Super Eagles captain William Troost-Ekong says the trio of Tunisia, Uganda, and Tanzania will give Nigeria a tough challenge at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.



The three-time African champions will be eyeing a return to glory in Morocco, aiming to clinch their fourth AFCON title after narrowly losing the last final to Côte d’Ivoire.



Nigeria is up against a diverse mix of opponents in Group C. Tunisia, a perennial contender, will test Nigeria’s mettle, while Uganda and Tanzania bring energy and unpredictability to the group.



In an interview with Cafonline, Troost-Ekong stated that the Super Eagles aim to top their group and advance further in the knockout stages.

“Difficult. Tunisia knocked us out in the 2021 round of 16 and beat many in World Cup qualifying without conceding. They’re high in confidence.



“Tanzania and Uganda are also tough—we’ve faced them in several qualifiers. There’s no “cruise” at AFCON. We want top spot to help the next round, but no one in our camp thinks this group is easy.



He also said that the Super Eagles are not the favourite team to win the tournament in Morocco.



“I think that’s overstated. We’ve got an amazing squad—too many players to name—but objectively, Morocco are at home and in great form; Côte d’Ivoire are defending champions; Senegal,… there’s no such thing as a clear favourite at AFCON.



“Last time, not many tipped us to go that far. You can’t win a tournament with expectations, and we won’t get complacent. AFCON is difficult, and strong teams can emerge from unexpected places. We trust ourselves, but I wouldn’t say we’re clear favourites.



