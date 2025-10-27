CAF C/League: I Wanted Us To Score More Goals Against Remo Stars –Mamelodi Sundowns Coach, Cardoso

Mamelodi Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso has said he wanted his players to score more goals against Remo Stars, in Sunday’s CAF Champions League second leg playoff.

Sundowns marched into the CAF Champions League group stages yet again after beating Remo Stars 2-0 in the reverse fixture and advanced 7-1 on aggregate.

Speaking to the media after the game, Cardoso was left dissatisfied with the aggregate 7-1 victory.

Cardoso stressed that despite the comfortable lead, the team treated the fixture with full seriousness.

“We took this challenge very seriously and focused on getting the win against Remo Stars,” he told journalists (via The South African).“You just have to look at the line-up we picked.

“When the aggregate is 7-1, it’s normal that intensity drops a bit, add in the heat, and of course, I wanted us to score even more. We needed more numbers in the box, especially in the last 20 minutes.

“Some players started managing the game, balancing fatigue and avoiding injuries,” Cardoso added.

Also Read: CAF Champions League: We Can Beat Mamelodi Sundowns — Remo Stars’ Akinyele

Next up is a potential classic. Sundowns will host the Betway Premiership’s fiercest challengers, Orlando Pirates, in Tshwane on Saturday.

In the local game, Masandawana have had a solid start, though not without a few bumps. They top the Betway Premiership table after 10 games, but three draws and a single loss fail to show the consistency fans know.

Cup competitions have been less kind. Sundowns exited the Carling Knockout in the first round to Marumo Gallants and fell to Orlando Pirates in the MTN8 semifinals.



