Osimhen: Galatasaray Will Keep Improving, Hails Win Over Göztepe

Victor Osimhen insists Galatasaray will keep improving despite their impressive start to the 2025/26 season, reports Completesports.com.

The Yellow and Reds rallied to beat Göztepe 3-1 in a Turkish Super Lig clash at the RAMS Park on Sunday night.

The result keeps Galatasaray firmly at the top of the Super Lig table with 28 points, five clear of second-placed Trabzonspor.

Osimhen On Win Over Göztepe

“First, I want to congratulate the team. We were truly incredible mentally. Even down 1-0, the entire team was giving everything they had to win. I want to thank our fans. Without them, it would have been impossible to compete like this and be so motivated,” Osimhen told the club’s official website.

“Thanks to them, we’re able to bring smiles to their faces, and that means a lot to us. When you look at it this way, we’ve done our job. The team deserves a huge congratulations. We want to keep improving in the upcoming matches.”

Osimhen Hails Buruk

It was Galatasaray’s 100th win under manager, Okan Buruk.

Osimhen has kind words for Buruk, who he described as a great person.

“He absolutely deserves it. He’s not only a great coach, but also a great person. He’s one of the best people I know. From a humanitarian perspective, I’m incredibly happy with all his achievements,” Osimhen stated.

” We feel the same way as a team. As players, we’re ready to give our all for him. We’re very happy to be working with him. I think he’s the best coach in Turkey.

“He continues to write his story in Europe. He continues to achieve great success. We’re confident we’ll achieve great things with him. We’re very happy to be with him.”

By Adeboye Amosu



