WAFCON 2026Q: Super Falcons Will Take Nothing For Granted Against Benin — Madugu

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has said he is expecting a difficult contest against the Amazons of Benin Republic.

Nigeria won the first leg of the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifying fixture 2-0 in Lome last week Friday.

Chinwendu Ihezuo and Esther Okoronkwo got the goals for the African champions.

Madugu Ready For Battle

Madugu declared that they will take nothing for granted against their neighbours.

“We are looking forward to a tough game from the Beninoise, but we will be ready for that by putting up a good performance with the ultimate goal of qualification to the 2026 Women AFCON, where we hope to retain our title and further qualify for the World Cup in Brazil in 2027,” Madugu told thenff.com.

“The Amazons with about 10 professional players from Germany, Morocco, France and Equatorial Guinea gave a good account of themselves in the first leg, to underscore the fact that underrating any team now in Africa could be at your own peril.

“We are not taking anything for granted or leaving anything to chance. We will be ready to go all out for victory.”

The reverse fixture will hold at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta on Tuesday.

The winner on aggregate will earn a ticket to the WAFCON 2024 finals in Morocco.

By Adeboye Amosu



