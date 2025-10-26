CAF Champions League: We Can Beat Mamelodi Sundowns — Remo Stars’ Akinyele

Remo Stars defender Ahmed Akinyele insists the team can claim a famous victory over Mamelodi Sundowns, reports Completesports.com.

The Sky Blue Stars were thrashed 5-1 by the South Africans champions in the first leg of the CAF Champions League preliminary second round tie.

Remo Stars must score four goals without conceding to scale through to the lucrative group stage of the competition.

Akinyele said they are ready to compete better than they did in the first leg.

“Like the coach said, we’re here to compete with focus, determination, and the drive to do better than we did in the first leg. We’re ready to give our best and keep improving as a team,” Akinyele was quoted by the club’s official website.

The encounter will kick-off at 2.30pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



