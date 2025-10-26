Sunderland Came To Disrupt Our Game –Chalobah

Trevoh Chalobah has said Sunderland came to disrupt their game in the Blues’ shock 2-1 loss at the Bridge on Saturday.

With just four minutes gone Chelsea got off to a very good start as Alejandro Garnacho fired a low strike to open the scoring.

However, Chelsea’s advantage was wiped out before the break, as the hosts failed to deal with a long throw into the box, and Wilson Isidor fired home the leveller after a goalmouth scramble.

Subsequent chances for Chelsea to retake the lead went begging, and in the third minute of addedtime, their exposed backline was carved open by one long ball over the top, and Brian Brobbey laid off Chemsdine Talbi to bag the winner.

A win for Arsenal against Crystal Palace on Sunday, will see Chelsea go eight points below the Gunners in the Premier League table.

“It’s a difficult one to take, they came to disrupt our game,” Chalobah said on Sky Sports.

“We had a couple of chances in the first half, we created some in the second but switched of at the end. As a team it is not the best of games but it is one we have to learn from. With the Champions League we have a lot of games but we can’t complain. These are the games we want to play in and we can’t use that as an excuse.

“Everyone felt that one [in the dressing room]. It is a game we needed to win. We have been very good at Stamford Bridge so it is disappointing.”



