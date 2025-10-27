Super Eagles To Face Egypt In Pre- AFCON Friendly

The Super Eagles of Nigeria will clash with Egypt in a pre-2025 Africa Cup of Nations friendly in December, reports Completesports.com.

The encounter is slated for the Cairo International Stadium on Sunday, 14 December.

Nigeria and Egypt will use the friendly to prepare for the AFCON which will kick-off in Morocco on December 21.

The Super Eagles will start their preparations for the biennial tournament on December 10.

Éric Chelle’s side are expected to play more warm-up games before the start of the competition.

Egypt will take part in a four-nation tournament in Dubai with Uzbekistan, Iran and Cape Verde next month as part of their preparations for AFCON 2025.

The Super Eagles are drawn in Group C with Uganda, Tunisia, and Tanzania.

The Pharaohs will face South Africa, Angola, and Zimbabwe in Group B.

By Adeboye Amosu



