This Has Got To Be Arsenal’s Year –Man United Legend

Gary Neville said the Premier League title race is Arsenal’s to lose after the league leaders opened up a four-point gap at the top and their direct rivals continued to falter.

On the weekend Arsenal – unbeaten since August – registered their fourth straight success, Liverpool, Manchester City and Chelsea all lost, meaning the Gunners’ closest challengers are currently Bournemouth.

Neville believes Mikel Arteta has come up with a formula that may not be “spectacular”, but their best asset – consistency – will be enough to reposition the London club as “the best in the country” after a series of second-place finishes.

“This has got to be their year,” Neville said (via Sky Sport). “I’ve had Arsenal to win the league the last three years – now four.

“They aren’t miles better than last year but are repeating levels of consistency and that’s all they are going to have to do this year to win the league. They aren’t going to have to get 100 points, or even 90.

“High 80s will win the title – they can do that.”

“Arsenal are reliable, you can trust them. They don’t concede goals,” Neville added. “They don’t have a sensational forward, but they’ve got a battering ram who is as honest as the day is long and that can work for them.

“This is your title, Arsenal. I’ve never really felt that sure before, it’s so early in the season, but it really is. That’s not being overconfident, or placing pressure, they must feel it themselves. This is the moment Arsenal can get back on top.

