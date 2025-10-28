Serie A: Lookman’s First Goal Of The Season Earns Atalanta 1-1 Draw With Milan

Ademola Lookman scored his first goal of the season as he was in target in Atalanta’s 1-1 draw with AC Milan in the Serie A on Tuesday.

Lookman, who played for 90 minutes, cancelled out Samuele Ricci’s early opener for Milan.

Atalanta were the only unbeaten side in Serie A, but with just two victories, including four consecutive draws Giorgio Scalvini and Mitchel Bakker were still out of action, but they opted for Lookman and Charles De Ketelaere supported by Mario Pasalic.

Milan were reeling after losing top spot with a 2-2 draw against Pisa, as Ruben Loftus-Cheek returned to the bench, with Christian Pulisic, Adrien Rabiot, Pervis Estupinan and Ardon Jashari injured.

Milan took the lead on four minutes, as Honest Ahanor cleared a corner to the edge of the area where Ricci let it bounce and hit the half-volley into the ground, a deflection off Ederson completely wrong-footing Marco Carnesecchi.

Ederson tested Mike Maignan from the edge of the box, while Ahanor nodded a De Ketelaere cross wide at the back post, but Ahanor missed a sitter when his first touch was heavy and at full stretch he prodded over the bar from nine yards.

Atalanta did get back on level terms on 35 minutes as Lookman ran onto the Mario Pasalic through ball and took a touch before smashing the unstoppable left-foot finish into the roof of the net from a tricky angle.

The draw means Atalanta are in seventh position on 13 points while Milan occupy third spot on 18 points in the league table.

The Super Eagles coaching crew will be delighted that Lookman is back on the score sheet after struggling in the last few matches of the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

He and his Super Eagles teammates will be in Morocco in November for the African playoffs for the World Cup qualifiers.



By James Agberebi



