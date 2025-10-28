2025 U17 WWC: It’s Quite Painful –Olowookere Reacts After Flamingos Loss Vs Italy

Flamingos coach Bankole Olowookere has expressed disappointment with the exit of Nigeria from the ongoing 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup.



Recall that the Flamingos were thrashed 4-0 by Italy in the round of 16 on Tuesday night.



Reacting after the game, Olowookere told FIFA.com that it was a painful defeat but that the experience gained so far at the tournament will help shape the future of his players.

“Honestly, it’s quite a painful. We came into the game with mindset of doing something special, making sure that we win and we progress to the next stage.



“Unfortunately, we held the game for 44 minutes before the painful goal came in and it was all squandered on the second half. It’s one of those things.



“The players gained a lot of experience. Going to the World Cup, having met many other nations, many other players and all together, those experiences go a long way to help their career, to make them superstars in the future.”



