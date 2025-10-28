2025 U-17 WWC: Italy Thrash Flamingos 4-0 In Round Of 16 Clash

Nigeria’s Flamingos have crashed out of the 2025 FIFA U-17 women’s World Cup after suffering a humiliating 4-0 defeat to Italy in the round of 16 on Tuesday.

Italy went into the game after winning all their three group matches while the Flamingos reached the knockout stage as one of the best third-placed teams.

The Flamingos lost their opening two group matches to Canada (4-1) and France (1-0) before hammering Samoa to progress.

After keeping the Italians at bay for most parts of the first half, the Flamingos eventually conceded in the 45th minute as Anna Copelli broke the deadlock.

In the 58th minute Caterina Venturelli doubled the lead before Giulia Robino added the third on 63 minutes.

With just two minutes left in the encounter Rachele Giudici made it 4-0.

By James Agberebi



