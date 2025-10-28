‘We’re Not Ready To Go Home’ — Olowookere Declares Ahead Flamingos Vs Italy

Flamingos head coach Bankole Olowookere has said his players are ready for battle against Italy, reports Completesports.com.

Olowookere’s side will take on Italy in a Round of 16 encounter at the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup on Tuesday (today)

The game will hold at the Football Academy Mohamed VI in Rabat.

Italy are the favourites going into the game having won their three group games against Brazil, Morocco, and Costa Rica.

The Flamingos on the other hand scraped past the group stage with just one win.

Olowookere however said his charges want to go all the way in the competition.

“Nobody in football is unbeatable. Italy hasn’t lost yet, but there’s always a first time,”Olowookere told reporters ahead of the game.

” Maybe that first time will come against Nigeria. My girls are not ready to go home; they still have something to prove. We’ll correct our early mistakes and fight to the end.”

The gane will kick-off at 8pm Nigeria time.

By Adeboye Amosu



