Remo Stars Coach: Mamelodi Sundowns Can Make Semis Of CAF Champions League

Remo Stars head coach Tiago Conde has tipped Mamelodi Sundowns to get to the semi-finals of the CAF Champions League.



Recall that the reigning Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) champions were eliminated from the competition after losing 7-1 on aggregate to the South African club.



Speaking after the clash, Conde stated that Sundowns have the quality to beat any opponent in the CAF competition.

“I’m expecting that Mamelodi will be among three or four teams, [and] will be the team with capacity to win this competition, for sure,” Conde told Africanfootball.



“I cannot see more teams with this capacity they have. They have a mix of players, South African players, Brazilian players, Portuguese players, [and] he’s a Portuguese coach as well, so I’m sure.



“I don’t know if they get champion in the national competition, but in the CAF competition, I’m expecting they can be champion. I cannot bet, but if on the quarterfinals, I’m sure Mameloudi will be one of the teams on the semifinals, and another three.”



