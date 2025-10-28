Galatasaray Can Beat Any Team In The World --Osimhen

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has boasted that Galatasaray can defeat any team in the world.



The Nigerian international has been impressive for the Turkish giants this ongoing season, scoring three goals in seven league games.



Recall that Galatasaray are unbeaten in the league, winning nine and drawing one.

With the team set to face in-form Trabzonspor in the Turkish League and Ajax in the Champions League, the former Napoli striker told Sporx that the team have the quality to beat any team in the world.



“I have a lot of respect for Trabzonspor and Ajax.



“They have great players. They’re great teams. But as I’ve said before, we have the quality to beat any team in the world.



“We’re ready for them. We won’t play easy matches. We’ll give everything we have to win.”



