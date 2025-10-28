Osimhen: I Want To Play At 2026 World Cup

Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen has once reiterated his desire to play at the 2026 FIFA World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

Nigeria failed to qualify for the last edition of the global soccer fiesta hosted by Qatar.

The three-time African champions will compete in the playoffs in Morocco next month with Gabon, Cameroon and Democratic Republic of Congo after failing to secure automatic qualification to the 2026 World Cup.

Eric Chelle’s side will face the Panthers of Gabon in the semi-final of the playoffs on Thursday, 13 November.

Osimhen played a crucial role in Nigeria’s qualification for the playoffs, netting a hat-trick in the Super Eagles 4-0 win over the Cheetahs of Benin Republic in Uyo earlier this month.

Osimhen declared that he will give his best to help his country qualify for the global soccer fiesta.

“I want to be in the World Cup with my country. I am giving my everything there too,” the 26-year-old was quoted by Sporx.

” My focus is here now (Galatasaray). Next month is the World Cup playoffs. I will help my teammates with my goals, assists and everything.”

By Adeboye Amosu



