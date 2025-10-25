2025 U-17 WWC: Flamingos To Face Italy In Round Of 16

Nigeria’s Flamingos will face Italy in the round of 16 at the U-17 FIFA women’s World Cup.

The Flamingos booked their place after thrashing Samoa 4-0 in their final Group D game on Saturday.

The big win was enough to see them finish as one of the best third-placed teams.

They will now take on Italy on Tuesday, October 28 in the first knockout round.

To reach the round of 16, Italy topped Group A after winning all their three games.

Also Read: 2025 U-17 WWC: Flamingos Deserved Win Over Samoa — Olowookere

They will began their campaign with a comfortable 3-0 win against Costa Rica before overcoming hosts Morocco 3-1.

In their final group match they edged out Brazil 4-3 to end on high.

After losing their opening two group fixtures, the Flamingos outclassed Samoa with a dominant win.

Queen Joseph scored a brace while captain Shakirat Moshood and Azeezat Oduntan were also on target.

Joseph netted the opening goal in the 13th minute and got on the score sheet again on 28 minutes for her second goal to put her side 2-0 ahead.

Moshood grabbed the third goal in the 34th minute from the penalty spot before Oduntan added the fourth on 67 minutes.

By James Agberebi



