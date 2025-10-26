Iwobi Disappointed With Fulham’s Loss To Newcastle United

Alex Iwobi has expressed disappointment with Fulham’s 2-1 defeat to Newcastle United, reports Completesports.com.

The Whites looked set to take at least one point from the game before Bruno Guimarães struck late to hand the hosts maximum points.

Iwobi declared that it is important for Marco Silva’s side to move from the defeat.

“Of course, we’re very disappointed,” Iwobi was quoted by Fulhamfc.com.

“We knew it was going to be a hard game and a tough place to come to, but if we don’t win then we shouldn’t lose, and maintain the draw.

“Unfortunately, a last minute winner is a dagger in the heart, but we have to pick ourselves up and go into next week’s game.

“Going into the second half, we had the bigger spark. Obviously, there was a lot of changes, there was a lot more dynamism going on down the flanks, so we were able to hurt them and create a few chances, but if we don’t take our chances, good teams like Newcastle can punish us.

“We were able to create chances against a great Newcastle side. We limited their chances as well, even though a couple of mistakes punished us.

“As long as we stay consistent, give 100 per cent and stay focused until 90-plus minutes, I’m sure we can get the results that we need to.”

By Adeboye Amosu



