CAF Champions League: Mamelodi Sundowns Can’t Disgrace Us Again — Conde

Remo Stars coach Tiago Conde says his side will put up a good fight in their CAF Champions League clash against Mamelodi Sundowns, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions will take on Sundowns in the second leg of the second preliminary round tie at the Loftus Versfeld Stadium on Sunday (today).

The Sky Blue Stars were pulverised 5-1 by the South African champions in the first leg last week at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta.

Read Also:CAF Champions League: Rivers United Overcome Black Bulls To Secure Group Stage Spot

Conde stated that they will avoid another heavy defeat this time around.

“Now we’ll look to make the necessary corrections and improve, to be more efficient, more balanced, and better aligned with the demands of a true Champions League game,” Conde was quoted by the club’s official website.

Nigeria’s other representative in the competition, Rivers United booked a place in the group stage of the competition after edging past Black Bulls of Mozambique 3-1 in Uyo on Saturday.

Rivers United won the contest 3-2 on aggregate.

By Adeboye Amosu



