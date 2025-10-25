CAF Champions League: Rivers United Overcome Black Bulls To Secure Group Stage Spot

Rivers United secured a place in the group stage of the CAF Champions League following a 3-1 victory over Black Bulls of Mozambique on Saturday.

Finidi George’s side won the second preliminary round tie 3-2 on aggregate.

Wasiu Falolu gave Rivers United the lead in the 15th minute.

The hosts doubled their lead from the spot through Maclyn Biokpo three minutes before the break.

Moctar Diallo reduced the deficit for Black Bulls two minutes after the break.

Rivers United got their third through Timothy Zacharia 14 minutes from time.

It’s the first time the Port Harcourt club will be playing in the group stage of the CAF Champions League.

Nigeria’s other representative in the competition Remo Stars will take on South African champions, Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.

Remo Stars lost 5-1 to Sundowns in the first leg last week.

By Adeboye Amosu



