Iwobi, Bassey Feature As Newcastle Extend Fulham’s Losing Run, Sunderland Shock Chelsea

Super Eagles stars Alex Iwobi and Calvin Bassey were on the losing side once again as struggling Fulham suffered a 2-1 defeat at Newcastle United in the Premier League at St. james’ Park on Saturday.

A Bruno Guimaraes late strike subjected Fulham to their fourth consecutive defeat.

While Bassey was on for 90 minutes, Iwobi was taken off in the 90th minute.

Heading into the encounter Fulham was hoping to halt their run of three straight League defeats.

But 18 minutes into the contest the London club found themselves behind following a Jacob Murphy goal.

Fulham came back into the second half with much purpose and got their reward on 56 minutes thanks to Lukic.

Also Read: Okoye Helps Udinese Return To Winning Ways After Defeating Lecce 3-2

When it seems Fulham had done enough to secure a point Guimaraes struck in the 90th minute to hand the Magpies all the three points.

Fulham are now in 16th place on eight points, just three points away from the relegation spot while Newcastle, they move up to 11th and now have 12 points.

At Stamford Bridge, newly promoted Sunderland stunned Chelsea 2-1 thanks to a stoppage time goal.

Thanks to the win, Sunderland temporarily move up to second spot on 17 points with Chelsea occupying seventh position on 14 points.

Alejandro Garnacho gave Chelsea a very good start as he broke the deadlock with just four minutes on the clock, but Wilson Isidor level things up on 22 minutes.

Then in the 93rd minute Chemsdine Talbi netted what proved to be the winning goal for Sunderland.

By James Agberebi



