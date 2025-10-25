Okoye Helps Udinese Return To Winning Ways After Defeating Lecce 3-2

Maduka Okoye was in action as Udinese defeated Lecce 3-2 in the Serie A on Saturday.

It was Okoye’s second game for Udinese since returning to action following a van over accusation of betting.

Heading into the clash against Lecce, Udinese had failed to win their last three matches, losing one and drawing two.

The victory means Udinese move up to eight place on 12 points in the league table.

Jesper Kalstrom opened the scoring for Udinese on 16 minutes before Keinan Davis made it 2-0 on 37 minutes.

Lecce pulled a goal back in the 59th minute thanks to Medon Berisha and with one minute left to play Adam Buksa made it 3-1.

In the 96th minute Konan N’Dri got a goal for Lecce which was not enough as Udinese held on to claim the three points.

By James Agberebi



