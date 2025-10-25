I Have No Problem With Nigerian Journalists—Chelle

Super Eagles head coach Eric Chelle has disclosed that he has a good relationship with the Nigerian journalists.

Chelle Seals Playoff Spot For Eagles

Chelle, who sealed a playoffs spot for Nigeria, will face Gabon in the semi-finals of the African section of the 2026 FIFA World Cup play-offs, following the conclusion of the qualifying group matches this month.

Speaks On Relationship With Nigerian Journalists

Speaking in an exclusive chat with Nigeria football legend Dr. Segun Odegbami on Eagle7 103.7 FM’s Saturday morning show, “90 Minutes With Mathematical7”. Chelle stated that his relationship with the Nigerian journalists has been cordial.



He also noted that most Nigerian journalists are always professional with their duty but often times show lots of emotion when the Super Eagles are not getting it right on the field of play.



“This is why I am always focusing on the pitch. I let people talk, and I do the focusing on the pitch. I have no problem with the journalist.

“However, there are lots of professional guys in the media, but because there is a lot of emotion. The journalists, the coach, and others are always emotional. This is not a question of analyzing football.



“Something happened when I signed my contract; lots of people talked about me being a Malian and an African guy. I don’t understand that.



“When we talk about the journalist, their focus is only about what happened to the coach and not the players. The most important thing is that they have to do their job and talk about only the football. What about what happens on the pitch?



