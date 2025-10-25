Man United Legend Inducted Into Premier League Hall Of Fame

Legendary Manchester United defender Gary Neville has been inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The recognition for the former Manchester United captain was announced on Saturday, after he was one of seven former United stars nominated last month.

United, in a statement, wrote: “Michael Carrick, Patrice Evra, Michael Owen, Teddy Sheringham, Edwin van der Sar and Nemanja Vidic were also on the shortlist.

“This is the first time that current Hall of Famers have been involved in the final decision, although fans also voted for their favourites.

“The official induction will take place in London at a special ceremony on Tuesday 4 November.

“Neville captained the Reds and was a stalwart at right-back during the successful Sir Alex Ferguson area, including winning eight Premier League titles as part of the 20 trophies he lifted.

“The one-club man played in 602 games for the Reds, enough to secure a place in our all-time top five appearance-makers.

“United are, understandably, already well represented in the Hall of Fame by Eric Cantona, Roy Keane, David Beckham, Wayne Rooney, Paul Scholes, Rio Ferdinand and Andy Cole, in addition to legendary boss Ferguson.”



