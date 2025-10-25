2025 U-17 WWC: Joseph Scores Two Goals As Flamingos Thrash Samoa, Qualify For Round Of 16

Queen Joseph scored a brace as Nigeria’s Flamingos thrashed Samoa 4-0 in their final Group D game of the ongoing FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup in Morocco.



In a game that was dominated by the Nigerian girls, the team wasted no time to announce their statement of intent as Joseph netted the opening goal in the 13th minute.



Joseph later extended Nigeria’s lead in the 28th minute with a calm finish to beat the Samoa goalkeeper.

However, after an impressive display, Shakirat Moshood grabbed the third goal in the 34th minute via a penalty spot to the delight of the technical staff of the team.



The Flamingos took the game beyond Samoa’s reach as Azeezat Oduntan made it 4-0 in the 67th minute of the game.



The victory means Nigeria will book a place in the round of 16 as one of the four best teams, thanks to their better goal difference of 0.



