CAF Champions League: Finidi Optimistic Rivers United Will Beat Black Bulls

Rivers United technical adviser Finidi George is optimistic his side will make it to the group stage of the CAF Champions League, reports Completesports.com.

The Pride of Rivers will take on Black Bulls of Mozambique in the second leg of the second preliminary round tie at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Saturday (today).

Black Bulls have a slight advantage going into the contest having won the first leg 1-0.

Read Also:CAF Champions League: Rivers United Lose 1-0 To Mozambique’s Black Bulls

The two teams are targeting a place in the group stage for the first time.

Finidi In Confident Mood

Finidi said they will give their best to scale through the hurdle.

“It’s going to be a very interesting match and we are prepared for the challenge. We will play to win,” Finidi told Rivers United media.

Team News

After missing the trip to Mozambique, Samson Obi and Handsome Surveyor have returned to the squad and will be assessed to see if both can play a part, as did Rivio Ayemwenre who could come into Finidi’s thoughts.

By Adeboye Amosu



