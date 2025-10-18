CAF Champions League: Rivers United Lose 1-0 To Mozambique’s Black Bulls

Rivers United fell 1-0 to Black Bulls of Mozambique in the first leg of their CAF Champions League second round tie on Saturday, reports Completesports.com.

Moctar Diallo scored the decisive goal for Black Bulls five minutes after the break.

Rivers United put up a spirited display in the encounter, but were unable to convert their chances.

The two teams will clash in the second leg at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo next week Sunday.

The winner will proceed to the money spinning group stage of the competition.

Nigeria’s other representative in the CAF Champions League, Remo Stars will take on Mamelodi Sundowns on Sunday.

The encounter will hold at the Moshood Abiola Sports Arena, Abeokuta.

By Adeboye Amosu



