WAFCON 2026Q: Madugu Invites Ajibade, Nnadozie, Oshoala, 18 Others For Benin Clash

Super Falcons head coach Justine Madugu has unveiled his squad for the team’s 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Benin Republic, reports Completesports.com.

Madugu listed 21 players for the final qualifying round fixture.

The gaffer included three goalkeepers, seven defenders, five midfielders and six forwards in the squad.

Some of the regular named in the squad are; captain Rasheedat Ajibade, Asisat Oshoala, Esther Okoronkwo, Michelle Alozie, and Osinachi Ohale.

Other key stars invited by Madugu are; Ashleigh Plumptre, Chiamaka Nnadozie, and Oluwatosin Demehin.

The first leg will hold at the Stade Kegue, Lome on Saturday, 25 October.

The return leg is slated for the MKO Abiola Sports Complex, Abeokuta on Tuesday, 28th October 2025.

The winner will earn a berth at the WAFCON 2026 finals which will be hosted by Morocco.

The WAFCON 2026 finals will also serve as Africa’s qualifying tournament for the 2027 FIFA Women’s World Cup finals, to be hosted by Brazil.

Madugu’s Full Squad

Goalkeepers: Chiamaka Nnadozie (Brighton Hove & Albion, England); Anderline Mgbechi (Rivers Angels); Rachael Unachukwu (Nasarawa Amazons)

Defenders: Osinachi Ohale (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Shukurat Oladipo (AS Roma, Italy); Michelle Alozie (Houston Dash, USA); Ashleigh Plumptre (Ittihad Ladies FC, Saudi Arabia); Blessing Ilivieda (Bayelsa Queens); Oluwatosin Demehin (Galatasaray Sportive, Turkey); Miracle Usani (Abia Angels)

Midfielders: Rasheedat Ajibade (Paris Saint Germain, France); Taiwo Afolabi (Rivers Angels); Deborah Abiodun (Washington Spirit, USA); Jennifer Echegini (Paris Saint Germain, France); Christy Ucheibe (SL Benfica, Portugal)

Forwards: Chinwendu Ihezuo (Pachucha Club de Futbol, Mexico); Joy Omewa (Fortuna Hjorrin FC, Denmark); Esther Okoronkwo (AFC Toronto, Canada); Asisat Oshoala (Al Hilal FC, Saudi Arabia); Folashade Ijamilusi (Liaoning Shenyang Shenbei Hefeng, China); Kafayat Mafisere (Edo Queens).

By Adeboye Amosu



