Maresca Gives Injury Update On Palmer Ahead Forest Vs Chelsea

Enzo Maresca expects Cole Palmer to be sidelined for a further six weeks, but the Chelsea head coach will be able to call upon Tosin Adarabioyo, Wesley Fofana and Andrey Santos against Nottingham Forest.

Palmer has been absent since aggravating a groin issue against Manchester United on September 20. He missed four matches before the international break, with the focus, as outlined by Maresca, being on managing the 23-year-old back to fitness.

Those efforts have continued at Cobham over the previous fortnight. However, the England international is still some way off a return.

“Unfortunately, he needs to be out for probably six more weeks, this is the update,” Maresca outlined at his pre-match press conference (via Chelsea website) ahead of our trip to the City Ground.

“We try to protect Cole as much as we can and the most important thing is that when he comes back, he is fully fit. We hope the six weeks will be enough, but it’s a problem that we need to look at step by step, week by week, but for sure he is going to be okay.”

There was positive news on Adarabioyo, Fofana and Andrey Santos, who missed our victories over Benfica and Liverpool. The trio returned to training during the international break and are available for selection against Ange Postecoglou’s side.

Reece James is also fit – the Blues skipper did not join up with England due to an issue sustained in our victory over Liverpool – and could make his 200th Chelsea appearance if he features against Forest.

The Blues will train at Cobham today before travelling up to Nottingham for the lunchtime kick-off – and Maresca says the availability of Moises Caicedo, Enzo Fernandez and Pedro Neto will be determined after this afternoon’s workout.

Maresca said: “They didn’t take part in the session yesterday, but we will see if they can train today. Otherwise, they would be out for tomorrow.”

Unfortunately, Benoit Badiashile is set for another spell on the sidelines after being withdrawn during our victory over Liverpool.

“Benoit will be out until December,” said Maresca. ‘He is injured again with a muscle problem. He was doing fantastic, showing how good he is, and how we need him. So we will wait for him.”



