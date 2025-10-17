Super Eagles Move Up Four Places In Latest FIFA Ranking

Three-time African champions Super Eagles of Nigeria moved up four positions in the latest ranking released by the Federation of International Football Association, FIFA, on Friday, reports Completesports.com.

The latest ranking was released on the FIFA official website on Friday.

The Super Eagles rose from 45th to 41st position in the world ranking.

Eric Chelle’s side also moved one spot in Africa.

The three-time African champions are now among the top five teams on the continent.

They are behind the Atlas Lions of Morocco, Terangha Lions of Senegal, Pharaohs of Nigeria, and Desert Foxes of Algeria.

The Super Eagles recently defeated Lesotho, and Benin Republic in their 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifying fixtures.

Nigeria recorded a 2-1 victory over the Crocodiles at the New Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane, and thrashed the Cheetahs 4-0 in Uyo.

Spain maintained top spot in the ranking, with former long-term leaders Argentina back up to second and France dropping one place to third.

The Three Lions of England, and Portugal are in the top five.

By Adeboye Amosu



