Close Menu
    Nigeria National Teams

    AFCON 2025: Uganda Can Beat Super Eagles, Tunisia — Captain Aucho

    Adeboye AmosuBy No Comments1 Min Read
    Khalid Aucho of Uganda during the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations Qualifiers match between South Africa and Uganda at the Orlando Stadium, Soweto on the 06 September 2024 ©Muzi Ntombela/BackpagePix

    Uganda captain Khalid Aucho has declared the Cranes readiness for their group opponents at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

    Paul Put’s side are drawn in Group C with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Carthage Eagles of Tunisia , and Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

    Nigeria have won AFCON title thrice in the past, and were runners-up at the last edition hosted by Cote d’Ivoire.

    Tunisia have also conquered the continent once in the past.

    Read Also:2026 WCQ: Ajayi Suspended For Super Eagles Clash With Gabon

    Achcho reckoned they are in a difficult group, but insisted they will do their best to scale through the hurdle.

    “It’s not an easy group. These are big nations, all with ambition to lead the table. But we also know our capabilities,” Aucho was quoted by CAFonline.

    “With the experience we have added to the squad, we can combine well and compete. It will be tough, but I believe we can advance to the next round.”

    The Cranes will be making their ninth appearance at the competition which will be hosted by Morocco.

    By Adeboye Amosu


    Share.
    Adeboye Amosu

    Adeboye Amosu; Senior Content Writer. NPFL Expert, Super Eagles, Chelsea. Twitter: @SportsAde, Facebook: Adeboye Amosu

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.