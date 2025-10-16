AFCON 2025: Uganda Can Beat Super Eagles, Tunisia — Captain Aucho

Uganda captain Khalid Aucho has declared the Cranes readiness for their group opponents at the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations.

Paul Put’s side are drawn in Group C with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, Carthage Eagles of Tunisia , and Taifa Stars of Tanzania.

Nigeria have won AFCON title thrice in the past, and were runners-up at the last edition hosted by Cote d’Ivoire.

Tunisia have also conquered the continent once in the past.

Read Also:2026 WCQ: Ajayi Suspended For Super Eagles Clash With Gabon

Achcho reckoned they are in a difficult group, but insisted they will do their best to scale through the hurdle.

“It’s not an easy group. These are big nations, all with ambition to lead the table. But we also know our capabilities,” Aucho was quoted by CAFonline.

“With the experience we have added to the squad, we can combine well and compete. It will be tough, but I believe we can advance to the next round.”

The Cranes will be making their ninth appearance at the competition which will be hosted by Morocco.

By Adeboye Amosu



