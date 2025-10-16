Bankole Unveiled By South African Club TS Galaxy

Super Eagles goalkeeper Kayode Bankole has been unveiled by South African club TS Galaxy, reports Completesports.com.

Bankole, who joined the Mpumalanga-based club a free transfer penned a two-year contract.

He Nigeria Premier Football League, NPFL, champions Remo Stars in the summer following the expiration of his contract.

The shot stopper spent five years with the Sky Blue Stars.

Bankole was among six key players that left Remo Stars at the end of the 2024/25 season.

The others are Sikiru Alimi, Frank Mawuena, Seun Ogunribide, Fabian Nworie, and Junior Nduka.

TS Galaxy was formed in 2015, and plays their home matches at the Mbombela Stadium.

The Rockets finished in fifth position in the South African League last season.

By Adeboye Amosu



