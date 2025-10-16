2026 WCQ: Ajayi Suspended For Super Eagles Clash With Gabon

Semi Ajayi will miss Super Eagles’ 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs clash with the Panthers of Gabon due to suspension, reports Completesports.com.

The centre-back picked up his second booking in the qualifying series against the Cheetahs of Benin Republic at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo on Tuesday.

Ajayi was booked for the first time in the qualifiers on matchday one against Lesotho.

The Hull City defender scored Nigeria’s only goal in the 1-1 draw.

The 31-year-old will however be available for selection should Nigeria make it to the final of the playoffs.

Nigeria, and Gabon will clash in the semi-final on Thursday, 13 November.

Cameroon, and Democratic Republic of Congo will also do battle in the last four tie.

By Adeboye Amosu



