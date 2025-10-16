Zimbabwe Club Suspend Head Coach For Slapping Player During League Match

A Zimbabwe Premier Soccer League club have reportedly suspended their head coach after he slapped one of his players during a recent match.

Ngezi Platinum Stars are said to have suspended head coach Takesure Chiragwi following a physical altercation with player McDonald Makuwe.

The incident occurred during a league clash against Dynamos FC a few weeks ago, when Chiragwi was seen slapping Makuwe on the team bench.

According to reports, tensions flared after Dynamos scored an equaliser, a goal that Platinum Stars officials believed was unfairly awarded.

In the heat of the moment, Chiragwi angrily confronted the match officials to protest the decision.

When Makuwe attempted to calm him down, the coach reacted by slapping the player in full view of spectators and cameras.

Also Read: Kluivert Loses Job As Indonesia Head Coach

Now, according to The Herald Online (Kick Off) Chiragwi has since been handed a three-match suspension.

Meanwhile, the PSL’s disciplinary committee is understood to have launched a formal investigation into the matter.



