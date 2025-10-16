Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium To Host Brazil v Senegal Friendly Match

The Emirates Stadium, home ground of Premier League giants Arsenal will host the international friendly match between Brazil and Senegal.

Arsenal dislcosed this in a statement on their website on Thursday.

“Five-time men’s World Cup winners Brazil will take on Senegal at Emirates Stadium on Saturday, November 15 (4pm kick-off).

“Our home will play host to the first of the Selecao’s two November friendlies in Europe, prior to their fixture against Tunisia in Lille on Tuesday, November 18.

“Senegal are one of the very few national sides never to have lost against Brazil, securing a win and a draw in previous friendly matches.

“The two sides last met in 2023 in Lisbon, with a Sadio Mane brace contributing to a famous victory for The Lions of Teranga.

“Brazil are no strangers to Emirates Stadium, having previously played nine times at the venue, with a goal from Neymar in their most recent visit in 2018 securing a 1-0 victory against South American rivals Uruguay.

“Brazil have already secured qualification to the 2026 World Cup, following victory against Paraguay in June. This maintains the nation’s remarkable record of having featured at every edition of the competition.

“Senegal’s recent victory over Mauritania in the African qualifiers secured their spot for the third time running, with the team seeking to better its quarter-final placing in 2002.”



