Okoronkwo Scoops AFC Toronto Player Of The Month Award

Esther Okoronkwo has been named AFC Toronto’s Player of the Month for September, reports Completesports.com.

The Nigeria international was in superb form for Marko Milanović’s side during the month.

Okoronkwo netted four times and registered two assists in four outings for AFC Toronto during the month under review.

The 28-year-old scored the decisive goal in the club’s 1-0 victory over Halifax.

She followed it up with a brace and an assist in the clash with Vancouver.

Okoronkwo was also on target in the reverse fixture against Halifax which ended in a 1-1 draw.

The striker also registered an assist in AFC Toronto’s 1-0 victory over Ottawa.

By Adeboye Amosu



