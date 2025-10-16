Lookman Keen On Galatasaray Transfer

Ademola Lookman is interested in a move to Turkish Super Lig champions Galatasaray, according to Fotomac.

The Nigeria international is a favourite target of Galatasaray head coach, Okan Buruk.

Lookman’s compatriot, Victor Osimhen is also expected to play an important role in bringing him to Istanbul.

The winger pushed to leave Atalanta for their Serie A rivals, Inter Milan in the summer.

Read Also:Dennis’ Transfer To Championship Club Crashes

The 27-year-old submitted a transfer request, and went on AWOL for few weeks after Inter Milan’s bid was rejected by Atalanta.

Galatasaray are expected to propose an initial loan deal for Lookman before a permanent move thereafter.

The former Leicester City player has a Transfermarkt value of €40m.

He has two years left on his contract with the Bergamo club.

By Adeboye Amosu





