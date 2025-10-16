2026 WCQ: Osimhen Was In Tears When Onyeka Scored Eagles Fourth Goal Vs Benin --Odumodublvck

Nigerian rapper Odumodublvck has disclosed that Super Eagles striker Victor Osimhen shed tears of celebration after Nigeria’s 4-0 mauling of Benin on Tuesday in a 2026 World Cup qualifier.



Odumodublvck, via his official Instagram handle, stated that the Galatasaray star cried when Frank Onyeka came on from the bench to score the fourth goal that sealed the Super Eagles’ qualification to the playoff.

“JUST GOT OFF THE PHONE WITH VICTOR. HIM SAY WHEN ONYEKA SCORE TEARS COMMOT FOR HIM EYE.



“I THINK SAY NA ONLY ME.THE BOYS OVER DID WELL. I AM STILL BUZZING.”



Recall that Osimhen’s hattrick against Benin would have still not guaranteed Nigeria’s passage to the playoff if Onyeka had not scored the crucial fourth goal.



