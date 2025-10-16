He’s The Best Center-Back In The World –Uche Hails Fredrick

Crystal Palace midfielder Christantus Uche has described Super Eagles defender Benjamin Fredrick as the best defender in the world.



Uche stated this after his impressive performance in Nigeria’s 4-0 thrashing of Benin in Tuesday’s final group C match of the 2026 World Cup qualifier.

The 20-year-old center-back has built a reputation for his calm composure, aerial strength, and ability to read the game, qualities that have earned him recognition as a potential long-term anchor in Nigeria’s Super Eagles defense.



Reacting via his official Instagram handle, Uche posted a picture of Fredrick, describing him as the best center-back in the world.



“You don’t have anything to tell me, my best center-back in the world.”



