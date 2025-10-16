2026 WCQ: Burkina Faso Star Questions Super Eagles Playoffs Qualification

Burkina Faso Star defender Steeve Yago has questioned Nigeria’s Super Eagles qualification to Africa’s 2026 FIFA World Cup playoffs.

Burkina Faso thought their 3–1 win over Ethiopia had sealed a playoff spot until the final table showed the Super Eagles edging them out on superior goals.

After struggling to score goals in the course of the qualifiers, the Super Eagles eventually found their scoring boots thanks to a 4-0 hammering of Benin Republic on matchday 10 in Uyo on Tuesday.

The big win was enough to seal the playoffs spot after South Africa finished top of Group C thanks to a 3-0 win against Rwanda.

Reacting to his country losing their place to the Super Eagles Yago took to Instagram to voice his frustration.

“Honestly, it’s strange,” he wrote. “You win your matches against the weakest team in your group, and yet Nigeria is ahead of you, even though they didn’t even beat Zimbabwe, the bottom side in their group. Apparently, beating the last-placed team is too conventional. Thank you, CAF and FIFA!”

CAF had published the rules for second placed teams back in March, 2025, after Eritrea’s withdrawal from the qualifiers meant Group E had one team fewer.

Meanwhile, the Super Eagles will take on Gabon in the semi-final of the African playoffs on November 13 in Morocco.

The other semi-final playoff is between Indomitable Lions of Cameroon and Democratic Republic of Congo.

One team is a expected to emerge from the Africa and will proceed to the Incontinental playoffs billed for March 2026 in Mexico.

By James Agberebi



