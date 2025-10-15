EXCLUSIVE: 2026 WCQ – Super Eagles Can Qualify For World Cup If They Sustain ‘Benin-Killer’ Form – Iroha

Former Nigeria international defender Benedict Iroha believes the Super Eagles stand a bright chance of qualifying for the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals scheduled for Mexico, the United States, and Canada, if they sustain the form and performance that saw them thrash Benin Republic 4–0 in their final Group C match on Tuesday in Uyo, Completesports.com reports.

Iroha made this remark on Wednesday following the emphatic victory which secured the Super Eagles a spot in the CAF World Cup Playoffs, slated for Morocco from November 13 to 16, 2025.

Osimhen Stars As Super Eagles Cruise Past Benin Republic

Victor Osimhen, winner of the 2015 FIFA U-17 World Cup with the Golden Eaglets under Emmanuel Amuneke (MFR), scored a brilliant hat-trick in the 3rd, 37th, and 51st minutes, before Frank Onyeka sealed the rout with a stoppage-time goal.

Also Read: 2026 WCQ: ‘Super Eagles ‘Realised’ Importance Of 2026 FIFA World Cup Late’ — Shorunmu

Iroha described the result as a “fresh hope” for the Super Eagles to realise their dream of featuring at the 2026 FIFA World Cup finals.

Iroha Commends Super Eagles’ Fighting Spirit

“I’ll say congratulations to Nigerians for the win and particularly to the team for fighting hard to win the game convincingly,” began Iroha, who served as assistant coach to Yemi Tella when Nigeria won the 2007 FIFA U-17 World Cup in South Korea.

“That was a fantastic performance by the Super Eagles. The boys really came out for it as though their lives depended on it, and I’m happy they got the result.

“If they replicate this form and performance in the playoffs next month in Morocco, I’m sure the road will be clear for our World Cup qualification.

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Ex-Man United Defender Pallister Reflects On Facing Super Eagles’ “Da Bull” Amokachi

“You may say they left it late, but it’s better late than never. You appreciate success more when you work hard and earn it the tough way. We have a group of young and talented players who, I believe, are getting better with every game.”

Iroha Urges Focus Ahead Of Morocco Playoffs

“The Morocco playoffs are around the corner,” Iroha concluded. “I can only advise that they keep working hard and build on this momentum to complete the job they’ve just started.”

By Sab Osuji



