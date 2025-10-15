2025 U-17 WWC: Flamingos Arrive Rabat, Gear Up For Canada Clash

Nigeria’s Flamingos have arrived their official base in Rabat ahead of the 2025 FIFA U-17 Women’s World Cup, reports Completesports.com.

Bankole Olowookere’s side rounded up their pre-World Cup preparations in style with a hard-fought 3–2 victory over Paraguay in Casablanca on Tuesday evening.

The Flamingos took the lead inside the opening two minutes.

Goalkeeper Elizabeth Boniface launched a pinpoint long ball that found captain Shakirat Moshood, who cleverly laid it off for Mariam Yahaya. The forward made no mistake, chipping the Paraguayan goalkeeper to give Nigeria an early advantage.

Paraguay found a lifeline in the 15th minute after a defensive error from Christiana Sunday gifted them an equaliser against the run of play.

Nigeria regained control just before halftime as a defensive mix-up at the back allowed Yahaya to pounce for her brace in the 44th minute before completing a sensational first-half hat-trick a minute later, thanks to a delightful pass from Kaosarat Olanrewaju.

Another defensive lapse allowed Paraguay to pull one back late in the game.

Drawn in Group D, the Flamingos will open their campaign against Canada on Sunday, 19 October, then face France three days later, before wrapping up the group stage against Samoa on October 25.

By Adeboye Amosu



